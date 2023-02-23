Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 31.0% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 31,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $6,463,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 541,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glaukos Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.