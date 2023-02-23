Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $129,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.44.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.