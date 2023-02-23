Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after buying an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 550,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

