Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Holdings Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after buying an additional 169,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,676,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 182,952 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,028.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,130. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,866.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $89.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

