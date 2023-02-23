Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,133,303.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,056.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,130. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,866.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $89.62.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
