Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 771.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 229,349 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

NYSE:TV opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

