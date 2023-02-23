GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $84.45.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

