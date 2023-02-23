Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HRMY. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.89.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,148,355.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $589,736.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares in the company, valued at $154,148,355.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,560. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after acquiring an additional 829,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after acquiring an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 702,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.