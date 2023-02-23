Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $737,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,258 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.