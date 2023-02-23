Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HR opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.15.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
