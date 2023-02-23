Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.

NYSE HLF opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,536.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,296. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 10,083,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,208,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,388,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,641,000 after purchasing an additional 203,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119,554 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

