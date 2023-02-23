HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.91 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.44.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

