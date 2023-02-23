HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.44.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

