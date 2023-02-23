Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Cowen

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $379.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.45.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.13. The stock has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after buying an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.