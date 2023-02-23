Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $292.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $312.00 to $292.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average of $306.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

