Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.45.

NYSE:HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.13. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

