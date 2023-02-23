Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Evercore ISI

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.13. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

