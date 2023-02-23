Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Loop Capital

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.45.

HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.13. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

