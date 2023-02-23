Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $352.00 at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $296.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in Home Depot by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

