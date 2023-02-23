Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUN. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.77.

NYSE HUN opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

