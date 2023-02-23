Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HUN opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.