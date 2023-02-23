IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1,809.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $104.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

