Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $62.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $41,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

