Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.9 %

IR opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $58.57.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.