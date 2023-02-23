Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICPT opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $804.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.