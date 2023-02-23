Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 3,229 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.51 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

