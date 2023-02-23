Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $148.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

