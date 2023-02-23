Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,978,000 after buying an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $36.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

