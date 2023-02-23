Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $450.18 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,932,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $450,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Microsoft by 64.1% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

