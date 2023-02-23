JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $14.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,032. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,500 shares of company stock worth $1,169,360. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

