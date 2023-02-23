JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Price Target to GBX 6,000

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($74.66) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.59) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,582.14.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $72.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHG. FMR LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after purchasing an additional 674,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

