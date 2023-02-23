JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 5,500 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,500 ($66.23) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.09) to GBX 7,400 ($89.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.85) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.71) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.7 %

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,942 ($71.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 659.91, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,031.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,376.03.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

