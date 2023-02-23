KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.
KAR Auction Services Stock Performance
Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.10.
Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services Company Profile
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.