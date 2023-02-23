KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.10.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,795,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 461,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

