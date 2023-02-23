Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 0.6 %

Vontier stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.