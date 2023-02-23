Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 17,200 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after buying an additional 2,766,061 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,648,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $22,096,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $21.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AEO shares. Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

