Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Cohu by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cohu by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COHU shares. Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

COHU opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

