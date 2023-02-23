Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $752,000 Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Triumph Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of TGI opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $828.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.66.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

