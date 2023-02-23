Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

