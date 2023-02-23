Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.
KAR Auction Services Stock Up 8.9 %
KAR stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.