Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 8.9 %

KAR stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About KAR Auction Services

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

