Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,999,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,457,000 after acquiring an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on National Bank to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NBHC opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.94.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

