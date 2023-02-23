Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $329,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Sempra by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Sempra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $155.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

