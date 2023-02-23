Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,863,000 after buying an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 57.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,223,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.87.

Shares of GTLS opened at $128.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

