Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,803 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

