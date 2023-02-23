Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

