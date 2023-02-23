Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

