Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,344 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 36.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NCR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

