Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 558 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $133,317,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.04 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.