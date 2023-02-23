KeyCorp Boosts Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $180.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $153.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Middleby has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $189.59. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Middleby will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Middleby by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

