Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $72,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,527,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

Shares of KRC opened at $37.05 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

