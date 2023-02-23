LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

Shares of LCII opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

