LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $75,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in LCI Industries by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LCI Industries by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in LCI Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

LCII stock opened at $112.41 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.